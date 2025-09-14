RDA Financial Network Raises Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $281.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.93. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $286.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $298.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

