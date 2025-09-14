Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Invests $214,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $395.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.87, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

