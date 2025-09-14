First Citizens Financial Corp Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 147,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 204,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 198,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 29.8%

BATS EFV opened at $67.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

