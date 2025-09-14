RB Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 16,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $471.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.39 and its 200-day moving average is $458.33. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

