EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.