RDA Financial Network Sells 116 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,195,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34,106.3% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.