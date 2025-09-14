Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 340 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 77,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 249,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $66.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

