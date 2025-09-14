Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $471.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $472.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $455.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

