Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.13.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,634 shares of company stock valued at $245,441,454 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

