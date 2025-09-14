1,938 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Purchased by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,273,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $158.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

