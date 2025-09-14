First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $324.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.73. The company has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $325.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

