Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Sold by Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 0.4% of Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $241.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.30. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $242.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.