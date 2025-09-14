922 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $108,572,000. CBM Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $732,692,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $292.07 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $820.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oracle from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.84.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

