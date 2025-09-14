Roxbury Financial LLC Buys 177 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,117 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

ORCL opened at $292.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.84.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

