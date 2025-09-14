Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.3% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after acquiring an additional 350,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 302,684 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE LMT opened at $471.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

