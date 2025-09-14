Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 25,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $240.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $242.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

