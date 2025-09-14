Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,700,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 17,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,071,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,071,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 117,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

