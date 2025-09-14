Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 912.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 152,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,373 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $202.37 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

