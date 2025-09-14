Hedges Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Hedges Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

