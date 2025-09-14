Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $290,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 49.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $245,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $253.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $235.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

