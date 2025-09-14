Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.11.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

