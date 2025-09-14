Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Boosted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,146 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 5.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $45,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,188.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,218.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,132.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

