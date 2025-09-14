iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Stake Lifted by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,345,000. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,138,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 551,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,221,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

