Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $625.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $608.65 and a 200 day moving average of $468.10. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.01 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

