Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 444 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2025

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,785.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 56,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

