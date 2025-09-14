Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

