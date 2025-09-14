AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its position in AT&T by 2.6% during the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

T stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

