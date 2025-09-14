Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $479.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.