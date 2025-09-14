Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Sells $220,162.95 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $646.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $725.50 and its 200-day moving average is $683.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.