TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $141.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

