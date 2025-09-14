Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Holdings Lifted by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $291.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.86.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

