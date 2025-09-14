Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.22 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

