Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,921,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $186.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.60.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

