Delphi Management Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Delphi Management Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $278.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.40. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

