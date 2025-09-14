Centurion Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Centurion Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,102,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,835,000 after acquiring an additional 59,681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,934,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 46,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

