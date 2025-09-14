Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $59.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

