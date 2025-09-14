Park Edge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.7% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $253.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $235.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.94. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

