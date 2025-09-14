Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 136 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $94.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.