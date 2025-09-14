Park Edge Advisors LLC Acquires 26,969 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for 1.0% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 123,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 240.4% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $66.38 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Description

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

