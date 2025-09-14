UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stake Increased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 689.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $2,299,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $352.61 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $319.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.98 and its 200-day moving average is $369.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

