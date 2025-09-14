Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $241.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $242.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

