Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,345,000. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,138,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after acquiring an additional 551,089 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

