Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $359.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 850,912 shares worth $234,854,489. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

