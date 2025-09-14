Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Bought by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 0.7% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $54.94 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $245.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

