Veery Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Veery Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6%

APH opened at $118.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $120.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

