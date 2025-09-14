Value Partners Investments Inc. Takes $2.50 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Accenture by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild Redb cut Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.92.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.19. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $236.67 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

