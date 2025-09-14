Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $662.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $640.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

