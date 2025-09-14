Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 377 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,604,634 shares of company stock valued at $245,441,454. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.3%

PLTR stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.13. The firm has a market cap of $406.69 billion, a PE ratio of 571.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

