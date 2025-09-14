2,730 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average of $140.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

