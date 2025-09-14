Arvest Investments Inc. Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF $AGZ

Arvest Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $110.26 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.29 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

